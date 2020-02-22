Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of MAXIMUS worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 42.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMS. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

