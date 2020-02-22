Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,317.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

