Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Mattel worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786,835 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,645,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,389,000 after buying an additional 304,819 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Mattel by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 235,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 168,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mattel by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 575,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.65. Mattel Inc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAT. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

