Swiss National Bank Buys 300 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $96,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 1,855.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $434.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52 week low of $385.36 and a 52 week high of $509.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $442.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.17.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total transaction of $4,416,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $442,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,525 shares of company stock valued at $69,806,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.