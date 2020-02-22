Swiss National Bank Buys 2,700 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Globus Medical worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $407,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,022 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 35.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 378,211 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 390,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.8% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 369,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $380,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,176.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

