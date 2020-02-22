Swiss National Bank Buys 200 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 57,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,737,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPL opened at $765.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $780.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $691.51. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $565.10 and a one year high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 96.55% and a return on equity of 82.95%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $819.37 per share, with a total value of $122,905.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,274 shares of company stock worth $1,734,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

