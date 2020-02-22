Swiss National Bank Buys 1,500 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Grand Canyon Education worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $83.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

