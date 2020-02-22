Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Zynga worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Zynga by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $3,060,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 6,302 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $39,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 721,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,144,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,204,118 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,579. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

