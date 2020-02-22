Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Eastgroup Properties worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 27.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

NYSE:EGP opened at $142.16 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $142.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

