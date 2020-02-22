Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,800 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of New York Times worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in New York Times by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,614,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,954,000 after acquiring an additional 111,815 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 927,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,843,000 after buying an additional 47,193 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,764,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 99,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. New York Times Co has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New York Times’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NYT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.