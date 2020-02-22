Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,300 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Servicemaster Global worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SERV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,771,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,317 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,731,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400,762 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 479,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 322,285 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,456,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SERV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet cut Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

Shares of NYSE:SERV opened at $38.10 on Friday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

