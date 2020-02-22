Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,700 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of ONE Gas worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 8.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 22.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 480,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,162,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.30. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $96.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $92.21.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on OGS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Cfra upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.