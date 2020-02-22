Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SUN stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on SUN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

