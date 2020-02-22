Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.28. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.20-5.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

NYSE:SUI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.66. 321,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,589. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.73. Sun Communities has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $173.98. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 107.91, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.23.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

