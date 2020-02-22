Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.60 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.75 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.29.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.