Structural Monitoring Systems (ASX:SMN) Trading Down 3.2%

Structural Monitoring Systems plc (ASX:SMN)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.77 ($0.54) and last traded at A$0.77 ($0.54), 37,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.79 ($0.56).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.88 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 million and a P/E ratio of -21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

