Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 5,776 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.25. 4,198,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.54. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.63%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.