Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,853 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.29. 70,553,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,431,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.