Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 126 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 197.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,716 shares of company stock valued at $85,093,160. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,241,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.60, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.20.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

