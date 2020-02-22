Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 101 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.93.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.51 and a 200 day moving average of $213.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.