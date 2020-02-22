Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,907 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.82. 20,568,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,924,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $209.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

