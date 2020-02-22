Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Crossamerica Partners worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

CAPL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. 42,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,175. The firm has a market cap of $662.32 million, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. Crossamerica Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,909.09%.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

