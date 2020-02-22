Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,372,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,278,000 after buying an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after buying an additional 54,027 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 760,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,489,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 567,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,161,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.18. The stock had a trading volume of 477,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,046. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $154.74 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

