Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 28,074 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 265,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

