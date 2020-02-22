Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,192 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 166,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,782,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 123,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 35,917 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.81. 111,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,757. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $125.64 and a 1-year high of $156.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.05 and a 200 day moving average of $142.29.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

