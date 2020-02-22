Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Slack in the third quarter valued at $534,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Slack in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the third quarter valued at $712,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Slack by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after buying an additional 280,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Slack by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 39.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Slack alerts:

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.76.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $69,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,153.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $41,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,095 shares of company stock worth $4,736,798.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. 18,518,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,540,438. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.