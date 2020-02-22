Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $2.14 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CMC Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.73. 4,847,597 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.75.

