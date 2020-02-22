Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 259.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115,181 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 40.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 266.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 38,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $15.71. 25,282,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,225,494. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

