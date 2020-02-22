Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 167,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 119,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,869,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,355. The company has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

