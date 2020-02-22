Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

IYW traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,197. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.08. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $177.77 and a twelve month high of $261.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

