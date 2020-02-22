Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,189,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.36. 10,691,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,235,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

