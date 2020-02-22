Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.26. 24,361,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,897,420. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average of $66.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.