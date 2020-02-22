Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.85. 159,476 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.61.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

