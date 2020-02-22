Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,012.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.09. 308,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,557. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $160.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.22.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.