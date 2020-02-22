Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IWB traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.69. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $151.66 and a twelve month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

