Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,319,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,131,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

