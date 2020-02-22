Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,596,000 after purchasing an additional 357,344 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 550,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 529,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 129,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10,477.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 484,071 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $52.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

