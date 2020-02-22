Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Two Harbors Investment worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In related news, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,118.98. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,105.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $116,756.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TWO. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,803. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.79%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.