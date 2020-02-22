Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 3,106 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,675,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,981,901. The stock has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

