Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,909 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,162,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547,906. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.83. The firm has a market cap of $333.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.00%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra cut their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.