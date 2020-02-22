Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.94. 5,974,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

