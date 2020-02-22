Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 951 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Paypal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Paypal by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.49. 5,799,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,469,445. The company has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average of $107.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

