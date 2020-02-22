Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STRA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.50.
Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,167. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $122.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.29.
Strategic Education Company Profile
Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.