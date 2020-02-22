Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STRA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,167. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $122.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,224,000 after buying an additional 589,773 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 673,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,982,000 after buying an additional 172,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $18,866,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $13,141,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

