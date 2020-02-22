STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €31.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.86 ($31.23).

Shares of STM stock opened at €28.30 ($32.91) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.94). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.25.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

