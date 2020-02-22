Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SHOO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 516,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,160,000 after acquiring an additional 248,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after acquiring an additional 398,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after acquiring an additional 57,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,601 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 895,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.