Stephens Lowers TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target to $4.00

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRUE. B. Riley dropped their target price on TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.
NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 6,548,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $416.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.84.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.
