Stephens Lowers TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target to $4.00

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRUE. B. Riley dropped their target price on TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 6,548,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $416.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 386.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 296,568 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

