Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STLD. UBS Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. 2,079,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,461. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after buying an additional 2,780,621 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 621,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,513,000 after buying an additional 111,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

