Stealth Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Stealth has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $3,802.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004722 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001244 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002289 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 65.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029482 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,866,358 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

