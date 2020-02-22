State Street Corp Trims Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,337 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.31% of Helen of Troy worth $149,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,005,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $188.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $198.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.56.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

