State Street Corp Sells 96,713 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,942,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,713 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $155,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,359,000 after buying an additional 701,583 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 853.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,869,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 201,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 156,328 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Cfra lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

